Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Sapiens International posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $16,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at $4,301,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

