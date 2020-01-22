Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.75 Price Target for Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $13.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quotient an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 823,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quotient by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quotient by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

