Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.97 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 34.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 130.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 274,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,306,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,842,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 154.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,643,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.