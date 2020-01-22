Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Buy

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. 12,768,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Cronos Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 4,086.41% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 213,066 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

