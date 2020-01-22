Zacks: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned P.A.M. Transportation Services an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $41.82 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $329.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

