Zazove Associates LLC Makes New Investment in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.88% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 27.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,645. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on US Ecology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

