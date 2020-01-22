ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.36. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 66,038 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $28.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

