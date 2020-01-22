ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $988,520.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $988,520.00 and approximately $44,226.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

