Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. Insiders have sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth approximately $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

