Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,159.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $566,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 424,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,703. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

