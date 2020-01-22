ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Up 37.8% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $52,225.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00748541 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001729 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,257,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,257,153 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

