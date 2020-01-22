Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,495 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

