Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 98,547 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,547 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.