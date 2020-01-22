Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 112,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $59.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

