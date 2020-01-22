Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.