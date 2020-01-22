Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.