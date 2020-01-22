Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $24,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

