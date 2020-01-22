Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $529.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.80 and a one year high of $539.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

