Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,185 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

