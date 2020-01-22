Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $18,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,966,000 after acquiring an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

