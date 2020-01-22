Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 34,606 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after buying an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,803,000 after buying an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 16,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 3,132,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,036,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,118,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.