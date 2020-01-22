Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $219.47

Shares of Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.47 and traded as high as $243.56. Zytronic shares last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 21,974 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.13.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.9999295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Zytronic’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

