$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 9,360,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,256.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.