-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

