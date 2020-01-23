$0.15 EPS Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

