-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,878. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.