$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

MCFT stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 308,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $316.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 803,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 229,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 473,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 140,768 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 262,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

