-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.41). Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

