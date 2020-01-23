$0.77 EPS Expected for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BATRK stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 93,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,531. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 954,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.