$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,874 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.33. 5,106,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,701. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

