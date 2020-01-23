$0.88 EPS Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.98. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ABN Amro lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $230.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.