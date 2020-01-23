$1.25 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.95.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 632.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

