$1.39 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $0.93. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,574. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

