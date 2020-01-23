$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.60. Lendingtree reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.93. 972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,043. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $277.19 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

