107,395 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 107,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.