11,012 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $87.87. 727,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,647. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

