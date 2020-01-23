11,012 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $87.87. 727,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,647. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.