1,110 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.34. 89,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.26. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

