$124.35 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will post $124.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.92 million. International Seaways reported sales of $100.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $366.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.59 million to $371.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $446.51 million, with estimates ranging from $422.46 million to $478.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 500,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $784.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.34.

In other International Seaways news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $194,305. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 921.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.