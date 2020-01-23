$134.81 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $134.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $143.23 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $181.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $415.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.37 million to $452.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $450.41 million to $554.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 17.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,369,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $3,668,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

