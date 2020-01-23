1,368 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Marriott International by 809.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,043,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR opened at $144.12 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.58 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

