1,603 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

LBRDK stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 596.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.65. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $131.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

