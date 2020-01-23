172,348 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 481.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Crow Point Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,879. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

