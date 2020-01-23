185,582 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 185,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 8,803,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

