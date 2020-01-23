$19.21 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $19.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.39 million. Investar reported sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $71.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.14 million to $71.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.71 million, with estimates ranging from $81.67 million to $89.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

ISTR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.60. 14,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. Investar has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $235.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Investar by 129,900.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Investar by 22.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

