1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
FIF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 54,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $17.50.
