$2.22 EPS Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.19. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,073,000 after buying an additional 588,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

