$234.13 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $234.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.40 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $193.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $844.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $842.00 million to $847.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $925.84 million, with estimates ranging from $882.70 million to $983.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 94.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 282,951 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,391. The company has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

