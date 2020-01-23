$236.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce sales of $236.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.60 million and the lowest is $235.46 million. Kaman reported sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $893.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 150,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.30. The company had a trading volume of 108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

