$3.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to post $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. Raytheon posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.88. 437,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,090. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.67 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

