$5.25 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $5.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $2.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $8.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. BidaskClub downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In related news, Director Bryan Giraudo bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suneel Gupta bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 389,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,797.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,175 shares of company stock valued at $205,493. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 194,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

